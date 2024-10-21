Dry Weather Conditions To Persist In Most Parts Of Country:PMD
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
The weather will remain hot in plain areas of the country during the period.
However, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in eastern Sindh.
The rainfall recorded was in Mithi 15mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Tandojam, Turbat, Lasbela, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad 39 C.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's meat exports to China hit $3.3 million from January-Sept 2024
ICT Police arrest around 15,000 outlaws in nine months and recover Rs 1.55 billi ..
Media role crucial in fight against polio: Ayesha Raza
Bilawal played leadership role to develop consensus on constitutional amendment: ..
Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori signs amendment bill enhancing ph ..
Actor Shahbaz Durani remembered on 7th death anniversary
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs for immediate approval of Rs75. ..
DC Sukkur to hold open court in Pano Aqil
11 bodies recovered after boat sinks off Myanmar: resident
Sharjeel lauds Bilawal's role in Constitutional Amendment
French govt takes new blows over deal to sell painkiller maker to US fund
Moldova president hails EU referendum win after Russia meddling claims
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police arrest around 15,000 outlaws in nine months and recover Rs 1.55 billion32 minutes ago
-
Media role crucial in fight against polio: Ayesha Raza32 minutes ago
-
Bilawal played leadership role to develop consensus on constitutional amendment: CM Murad38 minutes ago
-
Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori signs amendment bill enhancing physical medicine, reh ..35 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs for immediate approval of Rs75.6 bn development sch ..40 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur to hold open court in Pano Aqil35 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel lauds Bilawal's role in Constitutional Amendment35 minutes ago
-
PPP Sindh spokesperson hails approval of 26th constitutional amendment key step for democratic stabi ..58 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh felicitates nation on passage of 26th Constitutional Amendment1 hour ago
-
TikTok organizes event to empower Pakistani creators, publishers1 hour ago
-
Punjab CM committed to provide economic opportunities to people: Marriyum Aurangzeb1 hour ago
-
SC summons AGP in case about formation of climate change authority1 hour ago