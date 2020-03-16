Dry weather expected

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected to persist in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Local met office said, weather is expected dry during night time on Monday and on Tuesday.

The maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 27 and 11 degree celsius respectively in the city.