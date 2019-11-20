UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Expected In City

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) ::The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast dry weather in all districts of Punjab including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, maximum temperatures was recorded in the city as 18 degrees celsius.

According to Met.

office, dry weather is expected in all districts of the Punjab province while cold and dry weather is expected in Kashmir.

However, weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas.

The synoptic situation showed that Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westrly wave is likely to approach western Balochistan on Wednesday (evening).

