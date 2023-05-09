Dry weather expected in most parts: Met Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas.

Met Office on Tuesday predicted that day temperature is likely to rise gradually in most parts of the country.

According to the Synoptic Situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the past 24 hour, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Murree 06, Bagrote 04 and Gilgit 02.

Today's Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's (°C): Mithi, Chhor, Turbat 44, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jacobabad and Lasbella 43.