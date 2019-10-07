UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country: Met Office

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:48 AM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.However, rain/wind- thunderstorms and snowfall on high mountains is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and districts of Hazara division.

Maximum temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning:Islamabad nineteen degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-one, Karachi twenty-four, Quetta thirteen, Muzaffarabad fifteen while Gilgit and Murree eleven degree centigrade.

