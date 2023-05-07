Dry weather expected in plain parts: Met Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Dry weather is expected in most plain parts of the country on Monday.

Met Office, however, predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

According to the Synoptic Situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in a few places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm)Punjab: Hafizabad 19, Joharabad 15, Chakwal, Mangla 12, Narowal, Jhelum 11, Sialkot (City 11, Airport 09), Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sargodha 09, Mandi Bahauddin 04, Lahore (City & A/p 03), Islamabad Airport, Kasur, Murree 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 16, Pattan 15, Dir (Lower 11 & Upper 03), Balakot, Kalam 08, Kakul, Cherat, Chitral 02, Mardan 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 06, Garhi Dupatta, Kotli 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore, Bagrote 04, Chillas 01.

Today's Recorded Highest Temperatures (°C): Mohenjo Daro 44, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and Chhor 43.