Dry Weather, Fog Forecast For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, fog is predicted in Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana and their surroundings during morning or night hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
