Dry weather, fog likely to persist in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog is predicted in Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana and suburbs during morning or night hours.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.