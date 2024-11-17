Dry Weather, Fog Likely To Persist In Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, fog is predicted in Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana and suburbs during morning or night hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
61 new dengue cases reported in Punjab13 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits killed in encounter42 minutes ago
-
Urban canopy trees: Nature's defense against polluted skies42 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Malik calls for strict action on tax evaders42 minutes ago
-
Farmers urged to complete wheat cultivation by Nov 2043 minutes ago
-
Disappearance of traditional "Takhti" writing leads to poor handwriting among kids43 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested43 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia shows interest in Pakistan's premium snacks : Shahid Imran52 minutes ago
-
Chitral's handmade furniture gains global recognition ; PFC CEO53 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 114,100 cusecs water53 minutes ago
-
34 kg drugs recovered53 minutes ago
-
Number of railway passengers increased by 6.51 million in 2023-24: Data1 hour ago