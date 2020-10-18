Dry weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While hot in plain areas,however, rain-thunderstorm expected at isolated places in lower Sindh.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country,moist currents were penetrating in lower parts of Sindh,a MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Lasbella 41, Chhor 40°C, Ormara and Shaheed Benazirabad 39°C.