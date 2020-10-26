UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast

Umer Jamshaid Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Dry weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly dry weather over most parts of the country and hot in southern areas during day time and next 24 hours.

While cold in northern areas and continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,a MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 02, Chitral and Dir 01.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -06°C, Kalat -02, Kalam - 01°C.

