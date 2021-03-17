Dry Weather Forecast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast dry weather in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.
However, rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, MET office reported.
A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.
Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C):Leh-02, Kalam, Gupis 00 and Astore 01.