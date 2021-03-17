UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Dry weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast dry weather in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, MET office reported.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C):Leh-02, Kalam, Gupis 00 and Astore 01.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

&#039;Year of the 50th&#039; : Continuing comprehe ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

36 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs 14th Annual Khalifa Inte ..

36 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prizeâ€™s 20by2020 humanitari ..

1 hour ago

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

1 hour ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.