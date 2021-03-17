Dry weather forecast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast dry weather in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, MET office reported.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C):Leh-02, Kalam, Gupis 00 and Astore 01.