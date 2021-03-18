Dry weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast dry weather in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north eastern Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan, MET office reported.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Weak moisture is penetrating in parts of the country.

Minimum temperature recorded is: Leh-04, Kalam -02 and Gupis 00.