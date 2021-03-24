Dry weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Wednesday forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

A shallow westerly wave is present over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Rain-thunderstorm occurred in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. Snowfall also occurred in Kalam, Malamjabba and Drosh during the period. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall(mm): Kashmir: Rawalakot 39, Garhi Dupatta 37, Muzaffarabad (AP 33, City 23), Kotli 09, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan, Balakot 34, Kakul 29, Malam Jabba 26, Dir (upper 09, lower 02), Peshawar (City 09, AP 04), Saidu Sharif 08, Kalam 05, Mir Khani, Cherat, Takht Bai 04, Chitral 03, Punjab: Jhelum 29, Mangla 26, Murree 23, Mandi Bahauddin 09, Islamabad (AP 05, City 03), Attock, Noor Pur Thal 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore and Gupis 05.

Snowfall (Inch): Malamjabba 06, Kalam and Drosh 01.

Minimum temperature's recorded in(°C): Kalam, Leh -03 and Malam Jabba -01.