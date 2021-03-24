UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Forecast

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Dry weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Wednesday forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

A shallow westerly wave is present over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Rain-thunderstorm occurred in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. Snowfall also occurred in Kalam, Malamjabba and Drosh during the period. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall(mm): Kashmir: Rawalakot 39, Garhi Dupatta 37, Muzaffarabad (AP 33, City 23), Kotli 09, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan, Balakot 34, Kakul 29, Malam Jabba 26, Dir (upper 09, lower 02), Peshawar (City 09, AP 04), Saidu Sharif 08, Kalam 05, Mir Khani, Cherat, Takht Bai 04, Chitral 03, Punjab: Jhelum 29, Mangla 26, Murree 23, Mandi Bahauddin 09, Islamabad (AP 05, City 03), Attock, Noor Pur Thal 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore and Gupis 05.

Snowfall (Inch): Malamjabba 06, Kalam and Drosh 01.

Minimum temperature's recorded in(°C): Kalam, Leh -03 and Malam Jabba -01.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidu Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Chitral Dir Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Balakot Garhi Dupatta All

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

51 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillaniâ€™s petition chall ..

58 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

1 hour ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

1 hour ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

2 hours ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.