Dry Weather Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Dry weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

Rainfall(mm):Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 03, Bunji 02, Astore 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam and Malam Jabba 01.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh, Kalam -03, Astore and Malam Jabba 01.

