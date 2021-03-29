UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Dry weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Monday forecast dry weather were likely to persist in Capital during the next 24 hours.

Very Hot weather was expected in districts of Sindh and Balochistan while dry weather in other parts of the country however, partly cloudy weather was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, MET office reported.

A continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was also present over Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Highest maximum temperature's recorded in (°C) *: Nawab Shah 46, Dadu44, Padidan, Rohri, Mithi, Mohenjo-Daro, Sukkar and Turbat 43.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Turbat Rohri

More Stories From Pakistan

