Dry Weather Forecast
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
According to Met office Islamabad continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Turbat, Lasbella, Bhakkar and DI Khan 39.
