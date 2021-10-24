Dry weather forecast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 27.2 degree centigrade and 17.1 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 81 per cent at 8 am and 52 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:21 am and set at 17:35 pm tomorrow.