Dry Weather Forecast

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2023 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Dry weather is expected in most areas of the country, while cold in the upper parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, cloudy weather with rain-wind thunderstorms is likely at isolated places in western Balochistan, Said in a Met Office report here on Saturday.

Fog and smog are likely to occur in Mangla, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauldin, Joharabad, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during morning hours.

The temperature of major cities was recorded this morning.

Islamabad and Muzafarabad eleven degree centigrade, Lahore nineteen, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar fourteen, Quetta and Murree eight and Gilgit three degree centigrade.

