Dry Weather Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 03:50 PM

Dry weather forecast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Officer Sunday forecast dry weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, partly cloudy weather condition with chances of rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Kurram, North and South Waziristan, Tank and D.I.Khan districts for next 24 hours.

Similarly, cloudy weather rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds forecast in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mardan, Mohmand, Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, D.I Khan and Tank districts for next 48 hours.

