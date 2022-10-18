- Home
Dry Weather Forecast For Bahawalpur
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 02:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur city and rest of the region for next 24 hours.
The highest temperature of 34 centigrade and the lowest of 9 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
