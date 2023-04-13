- Home
Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather for respective areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 11.5 degree centigrade and 4.1, degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.
