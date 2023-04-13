UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather for respective areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 11.5 degree centigrade and 4.1, degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CR ..

Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CRBC

6 minutes ago
 BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan s ..

BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan schemes

6 minutes ago
 KU, Trkiye Yunus Emre Institute inks MoU to establ ..

KU, Trkiye Yunus Emre Institute inks MoU to establish Turkish language culture c ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live in ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live interaction with astronaut Sulta ..

55 minutes ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves reach near $ 9.56 bi ..

Total liquid foreign reserves reach near $ 9.56 billion

7 minutes ago
 Hungary to Withdraw Representatives from IIB After ..

Hungary to Withdraw Representatives from IIB After Its Inclusion in US sanctions ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.