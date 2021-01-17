UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Forecast For Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Dry weather forecast for capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast that the dry weather likely to persist in the Federal capital during next 24 hours.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country whereas intense coldness likely in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan, while cold and dry in other parts of the country, MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Skardu -14, Gupis, Astore -12, Parachinar -08, Gilgit, Hunza, Bagrote -07, Ziarat -06, Kalam and Quetta -04.

More Stories From Pakistan

