Dry Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.6 degree centigrade and 21.8 degree centigraderespectively. The humidity was recorded as 60 per cent at 8 a.m. and 27 per cent at 5 p.m.

The sun will rise at 06:10 a.m. and set at 17:52 p.m. on Friday.

