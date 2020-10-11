Dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37. 5 degree centigrade and 22.0 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 63 per cent at 8 am and 29 percent at 5 pm.

The sun would rise at 06:12 am and set at 17:49 pm tomorrow.