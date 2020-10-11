Dry Weather Forecast For City
Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.
On Sunday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37. 5 degree centigrade and 22.0 degree centigrade respectively.
The humidity was recorded 63 per cent at 8 am and 29 percent at 5 pm.
The sun would rise at 06:12 am and set at 17:49 pm tomorrow.