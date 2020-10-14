UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 34.3 degree centigrade and 20.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 80 per cent at 8 a.m. and 33 per cent at 5 p.m.

The sun will rise at 06:14 a.m. and set at 05:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Related Topics

Weather P

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry launches Phase II of Accrual Acco ..

5 minutes ago

OPEC data affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to oil pro ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

27 minutes ago

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

44 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

52 minutes ago

UNHCR Urges Governments to Continue Processing Asy ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.