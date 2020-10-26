UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

Dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 31.3 degree centigrade and 17.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 71 per cent at 8 a.m. and 31 per cent at 5 p.m.

The sun will rise at 06:22 a.m. and set at 05:33 p.m. on Tuesday.

