Dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 29.1 degree centigrade and 13.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 79 per cent at 8 am and 29 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:31 am and set at 17:24 pm tomorrow.