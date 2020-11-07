Dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 30.1 degree centigrade and 14.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 84 per cent at 8 am and 35 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:32 am and set at 17:24 pm tomorrow.