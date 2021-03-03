UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For City

Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 31.0 degree centigrade and 12.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 72 per cent at 8 am and 33 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:36 am and set at 18:16 pm tomorrow.

