Dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 30.7 degree centigrade and 18.8 degrees centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 82 percent at 8:00 a.m. and 46 percent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 06:21 a.m. and set at 18:25 p.m. on Wednesday.