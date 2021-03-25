Dry weather forecast for city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28.2 degree centigrade and 15.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 85 per cent at 8 am and 48 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:10 am and set at 18:30 pm tomorrow.