Dry Weather Forecast For City
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 03:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 27 centigrade and the lowest minimum 13 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
