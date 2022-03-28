- Home
Dry Weather Forecast For City
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 09:10 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 37 centigrade and the lowest minimum 19 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997.
