Dry Weather Forecast For City
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 43 centigrade and the lowest minimum 22 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
