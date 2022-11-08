UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Dry weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest temperature 28 centigrade and the lowest 18 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2022

18 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

23 minutes ago
 UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National F ..

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National Flagship

9 hours ago
 Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cu ..

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad

9 hours ago
 Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standof ..

Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standoff

9 hours ago
 Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situat ..

Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation 'tense'

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.