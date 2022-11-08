- Home
Dry Weather Forecast For City
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 09:30 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The highest temperature 28 centigrade and the lowest 18 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
Dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
