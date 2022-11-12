UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Dry weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast the weather conditions in the city and suburban areas are likely to remain dry while fog and milder cold weather will persist overnight with lighter winds for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 27 centigrade and the lowest minimum 16 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

As moving further into November, high pressure may become more influential, that can bring longer spells of dry and settled weather with lighter winds.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

