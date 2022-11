(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted dry weather for most areas of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

However, foggy weather is also predicted for Sukkur and its surrounding areas during the morning time.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.