Dry Weather Forecast For City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 10:40 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry weather for city during the next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 17 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal
Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters
Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JI to win elections from Bahawalpur: JI leader2 minutes ago
-
Timber thief gang busted in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
Police goes under training for general elections duties12 minutes ago
-
Elections: Training Session held at Bahawalpur Police Lines32 minutes ago
-
TNFJ announces supporting PPP in elections10 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s space programme focused on social, economic progress: Envoy11 hours ago
-
PML-N always played positive role in promoting democratic values: Shehbaz Sharif11 hours ago
-
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians11 hours ago
-
Thief gang busted, three held11 hours ago
-
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Sudan11 hours ago
-
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration11 hours ago
-
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal11 hours ago