Dry Weather Forecast For City
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 22 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
Recent Stories
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PR earns over Rs 6.84 mln in four years through saloons15 minutes ago
-
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing21 minutes ago
-
Hospital waste management training held25 minutes ago
-
Independent elected members from PP-49 joins PML-N25 minutes ago
-
Three illegal money exchangers held45 minutes ago
-
1642 power pilferers held red-handed in Muzaffargarh45 minutes ago
-
Eight booked over driving license55 minutes ago
-
Six power pilferers booked:55 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bails to two former KP Ministers1 hour ago
-
LHC dismisses petitions challenging victories of Maryam Nawaz, others13 hours ago
-
PPP's CEC express confidence over Asif Zardari, Bilawal13 hours ago
-
Five-day anti polio campaign arrangements finalized in Sukkur13 hours ago