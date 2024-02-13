Open Menu

Dry Weather Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 22 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

