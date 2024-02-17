Dry Weather Forecast For City
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 21 centigrade and the lowest minimum 07 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
