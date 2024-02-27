Dry Weather Forecast For City
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest temperatures of 26 centigrade and the lowest 13 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Battagram chairs meeting to review anti polio drive9 minutes ago
-
DC directs ACs, magistrates for complete supervision of polio teams19 minutes ago
-
Frivolous calls nuisance for Rescue 1122 in Dera19 minutes ago
-
Search operation conducted in Airport area19 minutes ago
-
Railways facilitates citizens with stop-overs19 minutes ago
-
Thundershower, strong winds forecast for most areas of Sindh19 minutes ago
-
DC reviews polio drive, administers drops to children29 minutes ago
-
SP hold “Khuli Katchery” to address public complaints29 minutes ago
-
Pesco Dera Circle recovers over Rs 1.74 billon dues39 minutes ago
-
PPP’s fourth consecutive term in Sindh based on performance: Dhamrah39 minutes ago
-
Two of a family killed, seven injured in Swat Expressway accident39 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary representation key for reserved seats allocation: Tarar49 minutes ago