Dry Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Dry weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest temperatures of 26 centigrade and the lowest 13 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

