Dry Weather Forecast For City
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 29 centigrade and the lowest minimum 14 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Weather
Recent Stories
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC orders removal of Noor ul Haq Qadri's name from ECL6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits wholesale Ramadan Bazaar to review arrangements6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with two motorcycles7 minutes ago
-
Sindh Food Minister meets DG SFA7 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Dhoke Manga, adjoining areas7 minutes ago
-
Shahbaz Sharif casts vote in Senate polls7 minutes ago
-
KP EC issues public notice for Senate election7 minutes ago
-
DG SFA visits dairy laboratory7 minutes ago
-
SPARC suggests more tax on cigarette to generate 17b additional revenue17 minutes ago
-
DC for ensure sale of edible items at economical rates27 minutes ago
-
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats32 minutes ago
-
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Nations are in competitio ..33 minutes ago