Dry Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Dry weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 29 centigrade and the lowest minimum 14 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

