Dry Weather Forecast For City
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 33 centigrade and the lowest minimum 20 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
