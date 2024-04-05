Dry Weather Forecast For City
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry weather for city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 36 centigrade and the lowest minimum 18 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
Dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
