Dry Weather Forecast For City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 19 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
