Dry Weather Forecast For City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city during
the next 24 hours.
The maximum temperature was recorded 44 degrees centigrade and the minimum
temperature 28 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest
of the region.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs ensures inclusive services for people with disabilities in Madinah ..2 minutes ago
-
Afzal Khokhar calls on CM, discuss development initiatives3 minutes ago
-
Trader hurt critically on robbery's resistance12 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts launch of veteran civil servant Salman Faruqui’s book “Dear Mr. Jinnah”12 minutes ago
-
Hospitality facilities in Makkah must comply with safety regulation, stresses Saudi tourism ministry13 minutes ago
-
'Govt committed to provide items at official rates'13 minutes ago
-
Pre Hajj operation successfully completed: PIA Spokesman22 minutes ago
-
Dr Munawar Hussain assumes charge as acting VC SSUET22 minutes ago
-
UAD to start new degree programmes soon: VC22 minutes ago
-
Two killed in explosion23 minutes ago
-
Punjab bans burning of animal heads, offal at public places33 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK pay tribute to Chhota Bazar martyrs33 minutes ago