Dry Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Dry weather forecast for city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city during

the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature was recorded 44 degrees centigrade and the minimum

temperature 28 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest

of the region.

