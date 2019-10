BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Met Office on Sunday forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest temperatures is expected upto 32 Centigrade while the lowest upto 16 Centigrade degrees for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.