UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 03:46 PM

Dry weather forecast for city

The Met Office has forecast dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

Met office forecast highest temperatures as 26 degree Centigrade and lowest as 15 Centigrade during this time span.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

ACE recovers Rs37m from defaulters

5 minutes ago

Chairman HEC for strong international partnership ..

24 minutes ago

Verification of Tezgam affectees begins for compen ..

24 minutes ago

Russia Registers 20 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

24 minutes ago

Contractual employees to get extension soon: Chair ..

24 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.