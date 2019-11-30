Dry weather forecast for city

The Met Office has forecast dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

Met office forecast highest temperatures as 26 degree Centigrade and lowest as 15 Centigrade during this time span.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.