Dry Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 06:20 PM

Dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) ::The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 24.0 degree centigrade and 12.2 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 88 per cent at 8 am and 56 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 6:38 am and set at 18:15 pm tomorrow.

