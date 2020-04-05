MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 32.5 degree centigrade and 17.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 77 per cent at 8 am and 31 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:57 am and set at 18:37 pm on Monday.